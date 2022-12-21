Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.0 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,258. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

