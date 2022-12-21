Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $1,381,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

