Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.7% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $203,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 63,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

NYSE:ITW opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.44 and a 200-day moving average of $202.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

