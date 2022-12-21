Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Trading Up 17.6%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) shares were up 17.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 3,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Immune Therapeutics Stock Down 25.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

