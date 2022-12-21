Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Insider Thomas Tray Sells 1,223 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.52. 1,150,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after buying an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Incyte by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

