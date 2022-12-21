indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,503,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,789,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,503,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,789,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 395,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,855. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 70.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,341,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 552,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 38,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.