InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.17.

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

InMode Price Performance

NASDAQ INMD opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.20. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $73.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $34,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in InMode by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 781,796 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,396,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $20,500,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

