Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.3 %

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.