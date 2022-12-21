Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires 100 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £150 ($182.22).

CLS Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON CLI traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 148.40 ($1.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £589.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 176.32. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 130.20 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 235 ($2.85).

Get CLS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of CLS from GBX 255 ($3.10) to GBX 205 ($2.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.