Insider Buying: Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Major Shareholder Acquires 98,787 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 98,787 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $582,843.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,501,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,060,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,341,420 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 824,600 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $4,502,316.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. 510,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,309. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.96. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,066,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FULC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

