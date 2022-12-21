Insider Buying: Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited (ASX:RVT) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited (ASX:RVT – Get Rating) insider Shuang Ren purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($32,214.77).
Richmond Vanadium Technology Company Profile
Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. It holds interests in the Richmond Vanadium project that consists of five tenements totaling 1,403 square kilometers located in the jurisdiction of north Queensland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Perth, Australia.
