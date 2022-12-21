Insider Buying: Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Director Acquires 1,210 Shares of Stock

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) Director Eileen A. Kamerick acquired 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,464. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 101.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

