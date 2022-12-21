Insider Buying: Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Director Acquires 1,210 Shares of Stock

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) Director Eileen A. Kamerick acquired 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,464. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $23.00.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
