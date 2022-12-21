Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells 206,448 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 206,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $344,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,802,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,399,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $166,710.67.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Barry Canton sold 98,934 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $186,985.26.

On Thursday, December 8th, Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $173,995.16.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Barry Canton sold 103,392 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $178,868.16.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Barry Canton sold 96,434 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $183,224.60.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Barry Canton sold 99,797 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $198,596.03.

On Monday, November 21st, Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $217,904.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Barry Canton sold 219,088 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $530,192.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Barry Canton sold 208,632 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $567,479.04.

On Thursday, November 10th, Barry Canton sold 186,028 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $457,628.88.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,719,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,450,193. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $11.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,680,000 after buying an additional 37,575,106 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after buying an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after buying an additional 9,123,775 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after buying an additional 778,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

