Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $185,856.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RadNet Trading Up 1.5 %

RDNT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. 143,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.01 and a beta of 1.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). RadNet had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 0.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

