Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $54,400.00.
- On Monday, December 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $57,952.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00.
Upstart Trading Down 2.6 %
UPST traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. 3,608,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,963,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $163.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.50 and a beta of 1.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Upstart
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Upstart by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Upstart by 3,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.