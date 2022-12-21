Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $54,400.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $57,952.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00.

UPST traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. 3,608,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,963,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $163.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.50 and a beta of 1.06.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Upstart by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Upstart by 3,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

