Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 240,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 854,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,396. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

