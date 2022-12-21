Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $50,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 30,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 135,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average is $99.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

