Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Trading Down 8.6%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) shares fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 1,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Interra Copper Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Interra Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres and located in Quesnel Terrane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.