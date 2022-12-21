Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.47.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $261.80 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

