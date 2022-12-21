Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,774,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,992,000 after acquiring an additional 221,777 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,523,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,999,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,877,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after acquiring an additional 342,357 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,377. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

