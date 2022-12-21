Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after buying an additional 1,357,862 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,162,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,483,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,471. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

