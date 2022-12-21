Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) is Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,123 shares during the period. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 3.40% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 402.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 163,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after buying an additional 156,108 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 70,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,737,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41.

