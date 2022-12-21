Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,829 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

