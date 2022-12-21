Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 3.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

