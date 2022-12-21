Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,029 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $955,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,388,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.