Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $269.54 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

