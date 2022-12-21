Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Increased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 6.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $25,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,782,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $141.71. 140,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,386. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

