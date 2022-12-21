Investment (LON:INV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.26). 888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.24).

Investment Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 271.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 281.62. The company has a market capitalization of £13.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,037.04.

About Investment

(Get Rating)

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Miton Asset Management Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.