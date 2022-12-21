IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Reaches $460.06 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $460.06 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.