Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

IOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 20th.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $61,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,951.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 228,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,951.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,021,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,128,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 410,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 297,053 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 343,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 178,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.38. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

