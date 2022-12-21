iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) Holdings Lifted by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN comprises about 2.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 8.27% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,619,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Up 0.7 %

JJG traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $74.50. 397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,470. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.56. iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN has a twelve month low of $64.97 and a twelve month high of $98.50.

