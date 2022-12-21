IPVERSE Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $31,351.72 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

