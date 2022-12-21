IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.66

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and traded as low as $27.98. IRadimed shares last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 29,776 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IRadimed Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a market cap of $352.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 725,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 351,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 52,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 94,762 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

