iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $149.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.29.
