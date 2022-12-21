iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.99. 455,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,931,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $149.86.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

