iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lifted by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,218,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average of $99.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $115.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

