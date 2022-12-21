iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) is IAM Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF comprises about 4.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMDY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMDY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,492. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09.

