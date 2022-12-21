iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96.

