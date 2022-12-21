iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after buying an additional 120,510 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,186,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88.

