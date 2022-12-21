iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.90. 300,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,274,859. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15.

