iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 0.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ITOT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.51. The stock had a trading volume of 52,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,119. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.80.

