iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 6.3% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $18,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.65. 1,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,094. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

