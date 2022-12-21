iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.63. 2,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,094. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

