iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 309,801 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,193. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

