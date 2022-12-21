iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 215.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after buying an additional 323,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 826.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 361,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 322,350 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,026,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,815,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IXN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,819. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

