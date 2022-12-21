iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDNGet Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.23% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,265. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

