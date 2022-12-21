iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,756,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,385,000 after purchasing an additional 90,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $256,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

