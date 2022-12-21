iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.52. 1,173,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.22.

