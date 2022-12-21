iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.52. 1,173,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.22.

