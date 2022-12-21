iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,614,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $176.16. The company had a trading volume of 803,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,429,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.